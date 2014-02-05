Former 300-Pound NFL Lineman Lost A Ton Of Weight And Ran A Marathon

When lineman Alan Faneca retired from the NFL in 2011 he weighed more than 300 pounds.

Just three years later, Faneca has lost more than 100 pounds and finished his first marathon in New Orleans on Sunday in less than four hours, according to Runner’s World.

Faneca went to the Pro Bowl nine times throughout his 13 year career and won the Super Bowl with the Steelers in 2006.

Here’s what Faneca looked like in his playing days:

And here he is 100 pounds lighter, and a marathon later:

Alan Faneca crossed the New Orleans Rock & Roll Marathon finish line with a time of 03:56:17. Congrats, @afan66 !! pic.twitter.com/WCxjWcSuJ8

— Liane Faneca (@LianeFaneca) February 2, 2014

Crossing the finish line after running for 3:56:17 straight:



After the race he told Runner’s World:

“A lot of people ask me, do I miss football? I don’t miss football but what I do miss is that first beer after a game. I had the same feeling after the race.”

