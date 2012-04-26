ALAN DERSHOWITZ: The Murder Charge Against George Zimmerman Is Outrageous--The Prosecutor Just Committed A Crime

Photo: Courtesy of AP

Legal god Alan Dershowitz has blasted the prosecutor in the Trayvon Martin case, FOX News reports.Dershowitz says the prosecutor, Angela Cory, overreached on the murder charge and committed a crime by omitting key exculpatory evidence from her affidavit.



Specifically, he says:

The prosecutor should have mentioned the photos of Zimmerman’s bleeding head, which suggest he was involved in a major physical struggle.

If the prosecutor knew about these photos when she filed the affidavit, she has committed perjury.

“There’s nothing in the affidavit that suggests this was second-degree murder.”

By over-charging Zimmerman (with second-degree murder), the prosecutor has sown the seeds for race riots: When Zimmerman is acquitted, there will be mass outrage.

If the prosecutor hasn’t already hired a lawyer to defend herself, he says, she should

Other legal experts agree with Dershowitz’s assessment of the murder charge.

