Alan Dershowitz, the Harvard Law professor emeritus and former O.J. Simpson lawyer, stopped by Business Insider to talk to senior editor Josh Barro. Dershowitz contends that the Supreme Court actually weakened the abortion-rights movement with its Roe v. Wade ruling.

