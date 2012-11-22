Alan Dershowitz: The Chief Justice Voted For Obamacare To Get 'Street Cred'

Even though Obamacare was decided months ago, pundits are still dissecting the court’s actions.



CNN’s top legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin and famed lawyer and author Alan Dershowitz sat down on Friday at New York’s 92nd Street Y to debate why Chief Justice John Roberts used his deciding vote to pass President Barack Obama’s controversial health care law.

And, according to Dershowitz, Roberts did it just so he could side with Republicans from now on without getting called out for being too conservative.

“Roberts is very political,” Dershowitz said in the interview, posted by Above The Law. “And what he did by writing the decision the way he did is No. 1, he gave himself a lot of street cred or court cred which will allow him to render very conservative decisions for a long period of time without being regarded as the 5-to-4 guy who always votes Republican.”

Plus, by writing the majority opinion the way he did, Roberts was able to “stick it in some ways to Obama by calling it a tax,” Dershowitz said.

Watch the full interview, courtesy of ATL:

