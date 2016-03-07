O.J. Simpson's former lawyer Alan Dershowitz believes Simpson is being unfairly punished

On Friday, Los Angeles police announced they were investigating a newly discovered piece of evidence — a knife — that is said to have been found on O.J. Simpson’s property in the late 1990s.

Regardless of what that investigation determines, Simpson will not be brought forth on murder charges stemming from the development.

The Fifth Amendment’s prohibition against double jeopardy prevents Simpson from being tried twice for the same crime, as Business Insider’s Allan Smith noted.

Simpson was acquitted of the killing of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown, and her friend, Ron Goldman, in 1995.

That may disappoint the majority of Americans who believe Simpson is guilty of their murders.

But one expert with close knowledge of the original case believes Simpson is actually being unfairly punished by the system, albeit in a different case.

“I think O.J. is being punished now for what the judge in Nevada thought he did in California,” Alan Dershowitz, an appellate adviser for Simpson’s defence, told Business Insider in February.

Simpson is serving a 33-year sentence related to a Las Vegas armed robbery incident in 2007 where Simpson and a group of men he hired allegedly broke into a hotel room of Bruce Fromong, a sports memorabilia dealer, and stole items while at least one of the men carried a gun.

Simpson denied breaking into Fromong’s room and the allegation that guns were involved. However, he admitted to going to his room and taking items that he claims were originally stolen from him. Simpson is eligible for parole in 2017.

“I think the sentence in Nevada was a reflection of the feelings of many people that he got away with murder,” Dershowitz said.

