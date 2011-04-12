Former Eton Park Star Alain Demarolle Makes 2 Huge Hires For His New Hedge Fund

Alain Demarolle

Alain Demarolle left Eric Mindich’s Eton Park, where he was stationed as a Managing Director in the Europe office, in June to start a new hedge fund, Alura Capital Partners.Demarolle has apparently made 2 stellar new hires for his fund.



The first is Mathieu Dubicq, from GLG Partners. The second is Bernard De Lauzon, from Pricewaterhouse Coopers.

Dubicq’s area of expertise at GLG was event-driven strategies. He was hired from Mellon HBV. What “events” might those be? Lauzon’s former job might give a clue. Lauzon was a Vice President at PwC, where he advised clients on business and security valuations, litigation and related matters. His profile on PwC’s site says his main assignments for private and public enterprises included the sale, merger and acquisition of businesses, arbitration, litigation and valuation in the context of “fair value” with respect to related party transactions.

Bernard De Lauzon

The real story here is that Demarolle’s new fund is kicking off big time. The former Eton Park Europe managing director is one of France’s most politically well-connected investment bankers.Here’s peek at Demarolle’s *extensive* resume:

Salomon Smith Barney based in New York and London (1997-2002)

Senior Managing Director at Bear Stearns in French Investment Banking (2002-2005)

Appointed in March 2008 to advise the French Government on its strategy towards Sovereign Wealth Funds (SWFs).

Served as Economic and Financial Adviser to the Prime Minister of France from 2005-2007. Lead adviser to the French Government on economic and financial issues as well as business related subjects.

The French Ministry of Finance and at the French Treasury (1993-1997)

Master’s Degree in Law, Economics, and Finance from Institut d’Etudes Politiques de Paris

Post-Graduate Diploma in Political Doctrines and Philosophy from the University of Paris I Sorbonne

MBA- AACSB Accredited from the ESSEC Graduate School of Management

Graduated First in Class from the Ecole Nationale d’Administration, the French National Civil Service School.

Teacher in Advanced Economics at Sciences-Po

On the Board of the Grand Palais Museum and of France Investissement

Young Global Leader at the World Economic Forum

Co-author of Économie des taux d’intérêt

