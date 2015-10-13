8 Easter eggs in 'Aladdin' you may not have noticed when you were a kid

Disney is releasing its Academy-Award winning classic “Aladdin” for the first time on Blu-ray, Tuesday.

In honour of the anniversary, Disney provided Tech Insider with a few Easter eggs hidden in plain sight within the film alluding to other bodies of work.

We added in a few of our own we’ve noticed as well over the years.

You’ve probably noticed some, but we bet you haven’t seen all of these.

We'll start off with an easy one. After Aladdin promises to grant the Genie his freedom, the Genie turns his face into that of Pinocchio's to call Al a liar. Disney In the same part of the film, you may have also noticed the Genie pulls a crab from a cookbook. That's not just any crab, though. That's Sebastian from 'The Little Mermaid.' The 1991 movie was also directed by the filmmakers of 'Aladdin,' Ron Clements and John Musker. Disney Sebastian looks so sad. Speaking of the filmmakers, the two were drawn into the movie. You can spot them as the two characters to the left and right of Aladdin when Jasmine's suitors arrive at the palace. Disney Ron Clements (left) and John Musker put themselves into 'Aladdin.' For reference, here's how they look in real life. Kristian Dowling/Getty Images Pay attention to when Jafar's curse breaks at the end of the film. As Jasmine's tiger Rajah transforms back from a kitten into a full-blown tiger there's one ever so brief moment where he has two heads, one of which takes on Mickey's form. Disney Beast from 'Beauty in the Beast' is hanging out in the menagerie of figures Jasmine's dad the Sultan is seen stacking. Kirsten Acuna/Tech Insider Look closely, and it looks like that may be Jafar's bird, Iago, too. Kirsten Acuna/Tech Insider Two of the other animals also look like Shere Khan from 'The Jungle Book,' and the crocodile from 'Peter Pan.' During Aladdin's magic carpet ride, you can see the temple of Zeus, in the background at one point from 'Hercules.' At the time, this was several years before 'Hercules' came out. Disney Fun fact: Years later, in 1999, the two had a crossover episode in a 'Hercules' animated television series called 'Hercules and the Arabian Nights.' Genie's outfit at the end of the movie -- a Hawaiian shirt and Goofy hat -- is an homage to a short, live-action and animated movie, 'Back to Neverland.' According to Disney, the short played for guests at Disney Animation Studio in Walt Disney World. Disney

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.