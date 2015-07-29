Alacer Gold shares are going nuts over a takeover report

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Shares in Australian miner Alacer Gold, which runs the Copler mine in eastern Turkey, jumped on rumours of a takeover.

The company this week released June quarter numbers, showing production costs are down and profit before tax at $US22.2 million, up from $US19.2 million in the first three months.

CEO Rod Antal says Alacer continues its strong track record at Copler, producing 53,757 ounces of gold production in the second quarter.

All-in costs per ounce were $US598. Gold is trading at $US1,096.30 per ounce today.

Alacer shares were trading up 7.2% to $AU2.80.

