Here's How They Sell Guns To 'Ladies' In Alabama

Photo: The Blaze

An Alabama firing range is reaching out specifically to the “ladies” in its area with an easy-listening, ’80’s FM-style radio jingle.The unforgettable song goes: “Are you ready? Are you prepared? Your best defence can’t be that you’re scared.”



Hoover Tactical Firearms — which hosted an official state Republican Mitt Romney “victory party” on election night — is catering to the ever-increasing female firearm touting population.

A recent Gallup poll found that 23 per cent of women are now gun owners. Only 13 per cent had guns in 2005.

There’s even a slew of pink semi-automatic weapons, featuring logos from Prada to My Little Pony, marketed directly to women.

Have a listen:



DON’T MISS: 12 Guns Made Specifically For Women >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.