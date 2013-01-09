Alabama's Head Coach Used To Drive A Coke Delivery Truck, So The Company Made Him This Ad

Everyone, including Coke Zero, is talking about Alabama’s more-than-decisive victory against Notre Dame in the BCS National Championship last night.
It turns out that Alabama’s head coach Nick Saban used to drive a Coca-Cola delivery truck to make ends meet when starting out in his coaching career. So Coke Zero released a congratulatory ad to celebrate Saban’s victory.
While we admire loyalty, we wonder how Georgia, hometown to Coca-Cola and ‘Bama’s SEC rival, feels about the ad talking about Saban leading “Alabama to our first national championship in 18 years.”
Atlanta-based MELT made the commercial.
Watch the spot below:
