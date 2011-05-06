Here's A Dramatic Firsthand Account Of What It Felt Like To Live Through The Alabama Tornado

Randy Robbins has a tale to tell.



And WOW is it amazing.

The University of Alabama student posted a story about his experiences during the Tuscaloosa tornado. After severe weather alarms cancelled his class, Robbins returned to his apartment.

Soon after, all hell broke loose.

Robbins writes:

“The back wall tore away from the building, and the door to my closet began shaking open and I kept pulling it back closed. After a couple seconds of this struggle, the door and I were sucked out of the closet and through the back wall.

I never rose more than a couple feet off the ground, but judging from memories of where things were, I flew about 40 feet total. The winds flung me from the back wall into the chain link fence 10-15 feet behind my apartment with enough force to leave bruises of the chain links in my side. It then flung me back into some piles of rubble where I was then rolled around on the ground for about 15 seconds before it subsided slightly.

I looked up from my prone position and I was lying on tile floor and I could see my neighbour lying on top of her baby trying to shield her. I also heard myself screaming and realised I had been screaming the entire time but hadn’t noticed.”

A little later:

“I limped over to the nearest pile where one of my neighbour’s head was sticking out from beneath a section of roof. I pulled off a couple small pieces of wood before collapsing. I think I blacked out for a couple seconds.

Next thing I remember, he is digging himself out. He comes to check on me and almost slips in the puddle of blood and water at my feet. He tears off his shirt and ties it around my foot (I had no shoes or socks on before it hit). He helps me stand and we look around at the damage.”

There are plenty more details of the incredible day.

