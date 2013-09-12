Alabama-Texas A&M Is The Hottest Regular Season Ticket In College Football History

Tickets for this Saturday’s Alabama-Texas A&M game in College Station are going for an average of $US763 on the secondary market, according to Forbes.

That’s the highest average price for a regular season game in college football history.

It’s easy to understand why.

Texas A&M also has the highest ticket prices in the country based on average median price, according to TicketCity.

Based on median ticket prices for both home and away games in 2012, Alabama ranked 1st overall and Texas A&M ranked 3rd.

In addition, this is the most talked-about Texas A&M team in a long time. While they’ve played top-10 teams at home a handful of times over the last few years, they haven’t done it when they were also ranked high in the polls.

It’s a perfect storm. You have two great teams with two of the five most hardcore fan bases in college football playing in a stadium that historically has the nation’s highest ticket prices.

