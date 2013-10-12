Alabama Teen Hangs Himself After Streaking Football Game, Warned Of 'Serious Consequences'

An Alabama 15-year-old hanged himself a day after his high school principal went on local TV to talk about the “legal consequences” of the boy’s decision to streak across the school’s football field during a game,

Al.com reported.

Christian Adamek, 15, was arrested for the Sept. 27 streaking incident, which somebody recorded using a Vine app and posted to YouTube. Sparkman High School Principal Michael Campbell went on WHNT News 19 on Oct. 1 to discuss the penalties Adamek may have faced.

The TV station has since removed the video, but it’s been posted to YouTube. Campbell, who doesn’t mention Adamek by name, initially speaks of high school streakers in a general sense.

“They don’t look at all the consequences,” Campbell says.

In Alabama, the consequences for an indecent exposure conviction include having to be placed on a sex offender registry — a potentially humiliating prospect for anybody let alone a teenage boy.

WHNT, which didn’t mention Adamek’s name either, reported that the school recommended that a hearing take place to determine whether formal charges would be filed against the boy. Those possible charges included public lewdness and indecent exposure, the station reported.

“There are some pretty serious consequences,” Campbell says.

Adamek’s Boy Scout troop master David Silvernail remembered him as a boy who joked a lot and didn’t have trouble making friends, Al.com reported.

“There are two kinds of people in the world; ones that brighten the room when they walk in and those that don’t. He was one that brightened the room when he walked in. That’s what I’ll always remember about Christian,” Silvernail said.

We reached out to the school principal to give him a chance to comment and will update this post if we hear back. Here’s the YouTube video featuring the news clip:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.