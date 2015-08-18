An Alabama sorority deleted their recruitment video after people complained it 'objectified women'

YouTube A scene from the Alphi Phi video.

After being criticised for lacking diversity and objectifying women, the Alpha Phi sorority at the University of Alabama has deleted their professionaly-produced recruitment video.

The video was released in anticipation of “Bid Day,” an annual event where new members find out if they have been accepted into the sorority, Jezebel reported.

It featured scenes of 72, predominantly white, members of the Alpha Phi sorority engaging in activities like popsicle eating, swimming, playing football, and a whole lot of jumping up and down.

It is reminiscent of a trailer for an upcoming season of “The Bachelor,” sans a good-looking dude to compete for.

The video was viewed more than than 500,000 times before it was removed by the sorority, the Daily Mail reported. It’s still visible on YouTube where other users have uploaded the now-deleted video.



On Friday, writer A.L. Bailey first drew attention to the video in a piece shared on AL.com.

“It’s all so racially and aesthetically homogeneous and forced, so hyper-feminine, so reductive and objectifying, so Stepford Wives: College Edition,” Bailey wrote. “It’s all so … unempowering.”



Bailey also critiques the video’s lack of diversity. “Are they recruiting a diverse and talented group of young women embarking on a college education? Upon first or even fifth glance, probably not.”

Here’s a clip from the video of the sisters walking into the school’s stadium with a University of Alabama football player.



Since removing the video, Alpha Phi’s other social media accounts appear to have gone on lock-down, Jezebel reported. Their Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and Tumblr have all been deleted or set to private.

On Saturday, Deborah Lane, the Associate Vice President for University Relations released a statement regarding the video.

“This video is not reflective of UA’s expectations for student organisations to be responsible digital citizens,” Lane said. “It is important for student organisations to remember what is posted on social media makes a difference, today and tomorrow, on how they are viewed and perceived.”



Tech Insider has reached out to Alpha Phi and we’ll update if we hear back. In the meantime, check out the Alpha Phi video here or below.

