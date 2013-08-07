Alabama Tells Its Recruits That Playing For The Crimson Tide Will Make Them Rich

As the fight over paying college athletes intensifies, Nick Saban is not shy about letting high school kids know that they can make millions if they come play for Alabama.

Below is a look at a recruiting flyer being used by the Alabama football team that was obtained by ABC 33/40 in Birmingham. The flyer consists of fictional checks written to each of the Alabama players selected in this year’s NFL draft. The amounts on each check represent the total value of the contracts they signed.

On top of the checks is the amount “$US51,810,000,” which represents the total value of those nine contracts.

Obviously the promise of a pro career is not a new strategy in recruiting. But Alabama has taken it to a new level with what appears to be a subtle promise that playing for Alabama can make you rich…

