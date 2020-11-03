Alabama 2020 presidential election results

Alabama has voted for a Republican president in every election since 1980.

The state holds nine electoral votes.

Seven out of nine of the state’s congressional seats are held by Republicans.

Alabama has voted Republican in every presidential election since 1980, reliably serving as a Republican stronghold. There are no major down-ballot races in the House or at the gubernatorial level, but Alabama is home to a competitive Senate race between Republican and former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville and Sen. Doug Jones.

The Senate delegation from Alabama is split with one Democrat and one Republican. The rest of the state is firmly in Republican control, with Republicans holding both houses of the state legislature, governor, and seven out of nine congressional seats. Alabama has nine electoral votes and is not expected by analysts to be particularly competitive.

