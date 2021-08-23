A pizzeria in Alabama has offered to ‘literally hire anyone’ in a sign the labor shortage continues to hit restaurants hard

Employers in Alabama can pay tipped workers as little as $US2.13 ($AU3) an hour. Noam Galai/Getty Images

A pizzeria in Alabama has offered to “literally hire anyone” in an unusual job posting on Facebook.

Dave’s Pizza, in Homewood, directed its posting at people on unemployment benefits.

Restaurants across Alabama say they’re struggling to find workers.

In an unusual job posting on Facebook, a pizzeria in Alabama has offered to “literally hire anyone,” a sign of how restaurants are still struggling to attract workers.

“We will literally hire anyone,” Dave’s Pizza, in the Birmingham suburb of Homewood, said in a Facebook post Wednesday. “If you’re on unemployment and can’t find a job, call us; we’ll hire you.”

Restaurants across Alabama say they’re struggling to find workers. At least three Chick-fil-A restaurants in the state have closed their dining rooms for this reason, with one saying staff members were “exhausted” trying to keep up with demand. Another said far fewer people than normal were applying for jobs and some applicants weren’t showing up to interviews.

Dave’s Pizza didn’t share details about the roles it’s offering. When people commented on its Facebook post asking what starting pay was, it declined to give details publicly, saying candidates should visit the pizzeria and ask to talk to a manager.

“Come introduce yourself, if you have a resume bring it; let’s talk,” the pizzeria wrote. “Ask to speak to a manager.”

One commenter said: “We can start the conversation by you providing what the pay range is.”

Another commenter said: “Not willing to let folks know what you pay up front? They have to come in and be interviewed first? Definitely not best practice, and may be part of the reason you’re having a hard time hiring anyone.”

The pizzeria said starting wages varied with experience and education.

Dave’s Pizza didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on how much it paid its workers.

Restaurant workers quit the industry despite rising wages

People have been leaving the restaurant industry in droves in search of higher pay, better benefits, and more flexibility.

Wages are rising, however. The national average wage for nonsupervisory staff members in the restaurant industry hit the $US15 ($AU21)-an-hour mark for the first time in May, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Wages were already on the up because of the push for a $US15 ($AU21) federal minimum wage, but the labor shortage added fuel to the fire. Restaurant chains including McDonald’s, Chipotle, and Starbucks have all said they’ll raise wages as companies scramble to find workers.

Alabama doesn’t have a state minimum wage and instead uses the federal minimum wage of $US7.25 ($AU10) an hour. Employers in Alabama can pay tipped workers as little as $US2.13 ($AU3) an hour depending on how much they make in tips.

Alabama’s July unemployment rate was 3.2%, according to BLS data – much lower than the national unemployment rate of 5.4%.

There are about 5% fewer people working in the leisure-and-hospitality sector in Alabama than in March 2020, the BLS data shows. Preliminary figures indicate about 195,000 people worked in the sector in July.