Alabama Pastor Arrested For His Wife's Murder On His Way To A Mission Trip

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The attorney for an Alabama pastor who was arrested at the Nashville International Airport as he was leaving on a mission trip says police were trying to make his client look bad.

Homewood, Ala., police took out a murder warrant on Richard Shahan (SHAY’-han) in the July 23 stabbing death of his wife on Tuesday.

Shahan’s attorney John Lentine (LEHN’-teyen) said his client would have turned himself in if he had known about the warrant. Instead, Homeland Security agents arrested Shahan at the airport on Wednesday as a fugitive.

Lentine said police took that approach deliberately to make it look like Shahan was trying to flee.

He said his client has always denied responsibility for Karen Shahan’s death.

The spokesman for Homewood Police did not return a call seeking comment.

