Alabama Opponents Will Be Paid $2.3 Million To Get Crushed By Alabama

Photo: AP

Going on the road to face Alabama is never a fun task, but the Crimson Tide will pay $2.35 million to non-conference opponents in 2011 to help ease the blow.Kent State will receive $1.2 million for playing Alabama in the season opener, North Texas will take home $750,000, and Georgia Southern will get $400,000.



The $1.2 million payment to Kent State represents the most Alabama has ever paid an opponent. However, the cost will be offset by a buyout payment from University of Louisiana-Monroe which was originally scheduled to play Alabama in 2011, but apparently decided the inevitable beating wasn’t worth the money.

