Alabama and Oklahoma State football players tested positive for COVID-19 as schools prepare to reopen for athletics

Joe Robbins/Getty Images Alabama’s Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Several student-athletes, including football players from Alabama and Oklahoma State, have tested positive for COVID-19 this week, just as schools open up facilities for voluntary workouts.

The NCAA allowed schools to re-open athletic facilities, with schools issuing health and safety protocols, including testing, contact tracing, and more, so teams could work out.

As sports attempt to return amid the coronavirus pandemic, major questions and hurdles remain about safely bringing back athletes and staff and how to handle positive tests.

Alabama and Oklahoma State University both had football players test positive for COVID-19 this week.

The positive tests come as schools re-open their athletic facilities, though many are in a limited capacity, with specific protocols in place.

According to Simone Eli of CBS42, “at least” five Alabama players tested positive for the novel coronavirus. According to Eli, they were tested on Tuesday, practiced on Wednesday, then received the positive results on Thursday. Eli reported that no players showed symptoms and that as many as 50 players were together on the field recently. The players are expected to quarantine.

According to Scott Wright of The Oklahoman, an Oklahoma State official said three players tested positive for COVID-19 as the school began its first phase of bringing athletes to campus.

AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki Oklahoma State linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga is pictured during an NCAA college football media day in Stillwater, Oklahoma, on August 3, 2019.

One player, linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga, said on Twitter that he tested positive after attending a Black Lives Matter protest in Tulsa.

“Please, if you are going to protest, take care of yourself and stay safe,” Ogbongbemiga said.

“Positives were expected, and the plan for that scenario has been activated,” OSU senior associate athletic director Kevin Klintworth said via Twitter. “We will be as forthcoming as possible on the COVID issues.”

According to Wright, incoming freshman athletes were told not to report to campus yet.

Other schools have also reported positive COVID-19 tests this week, though they did not reveal the sports. Marshall said two student-athletes and a staff member tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Meanwhile, Iowa State said a part-time student-worker in the athletic department tested positive, while four student-athletes from two sports were awaiting test results after experiencing symptoms.

The development comes after the NCAA lifted a moratorium on organised team activities, allowing college football and basketball teams to return to campus on June 1.

Schools still face hurdles in an attempt to resume sports

The positive tests reveal the significant hurdle schools and sports face in trying to return. While testing is paramount to any return, the protocols for handling a positive test remain unclear. According to The Wall Street Journal’s Laine Higgins, at Iowa State, the school’s protocols dictate that anyone who tests positive will be restricted from department facilities for 3-6 weeks. As Higgins notes, in football, that could mean one player testing positive and spreading the virus could remove much of the team.

The NBA and NHL have both announced plans to resume their seasons, but the health and safety protocols are huge hurdles. The NBA has said they hope that one positive test won’t shut down the entire league. It is not clear how the league hopes to do that, other than removing an individual who tests positive and the use of contract tracing, checking those who came in contact with that individual.

According to Higgins, not every school is following the same protocols. Oklahoma, for instance, is not bringing back student-athletes until July 1. They will be required to quarantine for two weeks before returning.

There have been mixed messages from the college football world about the sport’s ability to return in the fall. The early returns to campus show that figuring out a way to play will come with complications.

