Alabama Nightclub Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Police have identified a suspect in an Alabama nightclub shooting but have yet to catch him, WFSA12 reported Thursday morning.The shooting, which took place overnight, left three people dead and one person injured.



Officials told WFSA12 that 22-year-old suspect Ryan Clark Peterson is still on the loose. His vehicle is in custody and he’s believed to be travelling on foot.

Sheriff’s deputies told Fox10 Peterson was kicked out of the club before the shooting. He reportedly got a gun from his car and went back into the club.

