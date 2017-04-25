15 schools produce nearly half of all first-round picks in the NFL Draft

No team produces more top-NFL talent than the University of Alabama. In the last ten NFL Drafts, Alabama has had 18 players taken in the first round, three more than the school with the second-most, the University of Florida.

In all, 15 different schools have produced at least seven players selected in the first round over the last decade. These schools have produced 46% of all first-round picks during that time.

