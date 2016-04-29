No school produces more NFL first-round draft picks than the University of Alabama

No team produces more top-NFL talent than the University of Alabama. In the last ten NFL Drafts, Alabama has had 17 players taken in the first round, three more than the school with the second-most, Southern California (USC).

In all, 27 different schools have produced at least five players selected in the first round over the last decade.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.