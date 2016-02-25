The University of Alabama has become the king of the NFL Draft's first round

Yesterday we took a look at the conferences that produce the most quarterbacks selected in the first round of the NFL Draft. But when it comes to all positions and all schools, no team produces more top-NFL talent than the University of Alabama.

In the last ten NFL Drafts, Alabama has had 17 players taken in the first round, three more than the school with the second-most, USC.

In all, 20 different schools have produced at least six players selected in the first round over the last decade.

