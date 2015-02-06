Alabama and the SEC dominated National Signing Day

Wednesday was National Signing Day, a day many call “the Christmas of College Football,” the day when the top high school recruits announce where they will play college football.

No school landed more of the top recruits than the University of Alabama.

Of the top 300 high school seniors according to ESPN’s “ESPN 300,” 18 have signed to play at Alabama including a whopping 12 of the top 100. USC was second in both categories with 16 overall and nine of the top 100.

However, the big winner continues to be the Southeastern Conference with ten of the top 15 players going to SEC schools and 44 of the top 100. All 14 schools in the conference landed at least two top-300 recruits (116 overall) and eight of the 14 schools signed at least two of the top 100 players (43 overall, the Pac-12 was second with 20 in the top 100).

