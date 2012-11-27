These Alabama Law Schools Refuse To Cut Class Size

Cumberland School of Law students

Even though many law schools are finally admitting defeat and cutting their class sizes, law schools in Alabama are apparently refusing to come to grips with reality.Three out of the five law schools in the state told Alabama.com they’re refusing to cut the size of their incoming class because they already chopped class sizes before the recession or they believe they can still entice enough applicants.



“We entered 130 (students) this past year and plan to enroll that many in 2013,” Charles Nelson, dean of Faulkner University’s Thomas Goode Jones School of Law told AL.com. “We are, of course, affected by declining applications like everyone else but we think we can still get 130.”

Over at Cumberland School of Law, Dean John Carroll said the school started capping class sizes in 2006 so it’s already ahead of the curve.

“It was to make the overall student experience better,” Carroll told AL.com. “It turned out that it worked OK in this particular environment.”

The third school, Birmingham School of Law, has seen a slight decline in the number of applications but is still refusing to cap class sizes.

These optimistic views might doom the schools as fewer and fewer people seem inclined to become lawyers.

The number of people who took the LSAT in October dropped 16.4 per cent from last year, hitting its lowest level since 1999.

Plus, the legal recovery has essentially stalled out, meaning that anyone who graduates from a law school might not be able to find a job.

