Alabama calls risky onside kick in the 4th quarter, and immediately scores a critical touchdown

Talk about gutsy play calling!

After tying the game 24-24 with around 10 minutes left in the 4th quarter of Monday night’s college football championship, Alabama completely caught Clemson off-guard with an out-of-nowhere onside kick. The Crimson Tide recovered the kick on the 50 yard line, and scored on the ensuing drive.

Here’s the play:

And here’s another look:

