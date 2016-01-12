Alabama calls risky onside kick in the 4th quarter, and immediately scores a critical touchdown

Talk about gutsy play calling!
After tying the game 24-24 with around 10 minutes left in the 4th quarter of Monday night’s college football championship, Alabama completely caught Clemson off-guard with an out-of-nowhere onside kick. The Crimson Tide recovered the kick on the 50 yard line, and scored on the ensuing drive.
Here’s the play:
And here’s another look:
