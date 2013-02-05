Alabama Hostage Situation Ends With Child Alive And Kidnapper Dead

A seven-day hostage situation in Alabama has ended with a 5-year-old child freed and his kidnapper dead, authorities confirmed late Monday afternoon.



Steve Richardson, a special agent with the FBI in Alabama, said at a press conference that the 5-year-old boy known as “Ethan” was rescued after negotiations with the suspect had “deteriorated.” Fearing the child was in danger, authorities stormed the underground bunker where the suspect was holding the child.

Richardson said the child “appeared unharmed” and was being treated at a local hospital. He did not specify how Dykes died.

This was the seventh day of the hostage crisis. Police had said that 65-year-old Jim Dykes killed 66-year-old bus driver Charles Albert Poland Jr. last week before escaping with the kindergartener, a boy who reportedly has Asperger’s syndrome and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

Earlier, WSFA 12 News in Alabama tweeted a photo of an ambulance leaving the scene:

Crew at Dale Co. child hostage stand off say this ambulance just left scene but w/o lights/sirens. ow.ly/i/1teD0 ow.ly/hpJkC — WSFA 12 News (@wsfa12news) February 4, 2013

