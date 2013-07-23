Alabama's New $9 Million Football Facility Is Like Something Out Of MTV Cribs

The University of Alabama recently spent $9 million renovating its football facility.



Last week, they unveiled it in a video tour on the school athletic department website.

It’s spectacularly over the top. There are arcade games, pool tables, 30-foot long hot tubs, and much more.

In big-time college football, having a shiny new facilities is a huge recruiting tool. And it’s clear that Alabama included every bell and whistle they could find in order to woo the best high school players in the country. The school pulled in $82 million in football revenue last year, so it can afford it.

This thing is nuts.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.