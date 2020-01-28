Eight people have died in an Alabama dock fire that destroyed 35 boats

Sierra Phillips/WAAY-TV via AP The remains of a dock where at least 35 vessels, many of them houseboats, were destroyed by fire early Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, in Scottsboro, Ala. Scottsboro Fire Chief Gene Necklaus is confirming fatalities in a massive fire at a boat dock.

Eight people have died in a dock fire in Scottsboro, Alabama.

A dock caught fire just after midnight and at least 35 boats were destroyed.

Most boats at the dock along the Tennessee River had people living on them.

Rescuers continued to search Jackson County Park for survivors.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Eight people died early Monday morning when an explosive fire broke out at a Jackson County Park boat dock in Scottsboro, Alabama, according to AL.com.

“This is absolutely devastating,” Scottsboro Fire Chief Gene Necklaus told media on the ground. “In my experience, (it’s) one of the most devastating things I’ve ever seen. I think as we learn more details, that tragedy will continue to grow.”

The fire broke out just before 1 a.m.

Due to ongoing firefighting/rescue operations, please avoid the areas around Jackson County Park, both land and water, until further notified. — Jackson County Ala. Emergency Management Agency (@JacksonCoAL_EMA) January 27, 2020

“There were numerous people rescued from the water who had escaped by going into the water,” Jackson County Chief Sheriff’s Deputy Rocky Harnen told The Associated Press Monday morning. “We’re trying to get divers down here to search for possible victims in the water.”

Phillip Pace, one of the people rescued from the water, told AL.com that he heard people screaming during the fire.

Phillip Pace Jr. told me he was on a boat when the fire started. He eventually jumped into the water and was pulled to shore by a rescue boat. “You could hear people screaming,” he said. pic.twitter.com/XLODx5nTSD — Ashley Remkus (@aremkus1) January 27, 2020

Necklaus said he believes at least 35 boats were destroyed in the blaze.

The dock is located along the Tennessee River. Most of the boats at the dock had people living on them, Harnen told The Associated Press.

Scottsboro is a city in Jackson County, Alabama of around 15,000 people, according to the 2010 census.

The Scottsboro fire chief and Jackson County Sheriff’s Department did not immediately return calls for comment.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.