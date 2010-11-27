Alabama Fans Throw Fake Cash At Auburn's Cam Newton

As Cam Newton walked off the field an hour before the crucial rivalry game between Auburn and Alabama, the Alabama student section threw fake money at Cam Newton, according to Paul Finebaum.



For the first time since 1989 these fierce SEC rivals both field potential 10-win teams. The environment in Tuscaloosa will be even more intense than normal, and the cash throwing is just the start of a long afternoon of Crimson Tide faithful taunting the Heisman hopeful mired in a recruiting scandal.

