Alabama Fans Are Raising Money To Try And Save Auburn's Poisoned Trees

The man who poisoned the oak trees at Toomer’s Corner may have done even more damage then he realised — he may have single-handedly brought Alabama and Auburn fans together in peace and harmony. (The horror!)Most Crimson Tide fans expressed sadness and outrage at the tree poisoning, believing it cross the line in this long-standing and heated rivalry. They even started raising money that they plan to donate to the saving of the trees.



It’s unlikely that the 130-year-old trunks can be saved, but the soil will need to be cleaned up before any replacements can be planted.

