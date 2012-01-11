Alabama Fans Lined Up Immediately After The Game To Buy BCS Championship Gear

Last night’s game may have been a snooze fest, but for Alabama fans that doesn’t matter. The Crimson Tide took home the BCS National Championship Title and ‘Bama fans couldn’t wait to brag about it.



People lined up outside of an Academy Sports store in Birmingham, Ala. at about midnight last night so they could be the first to purchase BCS Championship gear (@alastormspotter, via SportsGrid):

Photo: @alastormspotter

