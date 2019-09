An Alabama football fan surprised his dad with Notre Dame-Alabama national championship game tickets on Christmas, and it was excellent.



“Hot diggity dog!” the excited dad yells, even when he thinks the gift is just a Bear Bryant hat. But then he looks inside the hat, finds the tickets, and starts crying.

Christmas (via Deadspin):

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.