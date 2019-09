“Alabama Face Guy” had 15 solid minutes of fame after his terrifying blown-up face at sporting events went viral.



He even got on Jimmy Fallon.

But now Jack Blackenship has loftier goals — the presidency of the University of Alabama.

Here’s the surprisingly funny parody video he made for his campaign (via @TheCajunBoy):

