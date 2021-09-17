An Alabama couple who trashed vaccines on their YouTube channel died from COVID-19 within three weeks of each other

Dusty and Tristan Graham of the ‘Alabama Pickers’ YouTube channel. Vaxx Mann YouTube Channel

In one of their final videos, Dusty and Tristan Graham said the vaccine was “technically not” a vaccine.

An Alabama couple who posted videos opposing the COVID-19 vaccine on their YouTube channel “Alabama Pickers” died from the disease just three weeks apart from each other, AL.com reported.

Dusty and Tristan Graham, of Hunstville, Alabama, ran a YouTube page together where they would post videos showing them travel around the state to find vintage items, according to the report. They would then sell the items on Ebay under the name bama4348.

The couple’s YouTube channel appears to have been taken down, but one of their last videos was reposted to the channel “Vaxx Mann.” The channel belongs to the website sorryanitvaxxer.com, a site dedicated to resharing social media posts from people that publicly opposed the COVID vaccine and subsequently died from the disease.

“I’ve got my own passport. It’s called the ‘Bill of Rights,'” Dusty Graham said in the video.

In the video, Dusty Graham says that the COVID-19 vaccine is “technically not” a vaccine and calls it an “immunity therapy.”

“I don’t know guys. Here’s the deal. It’s been a year, I haven’t had it yet,” Dusty Graham says, before the couple lists off a series of other illnesses they have recovered from, including that Tristan Graham was a survivor of childhood bone cancer.

The couple’s channel had around 10,600 subscribers before it was removed, according to Social Blade.

Tristan Graham died on August 25 in her sleep, AL.com reported. Then the couple’s daughter, Windsor, wrote in a since-deleted Facebook post that her father was being moved to a ventilator last week.

“I want to thank everybody that reached out to check on my brother and I,” she wrote, as quoted by AL.com. “For now, it’s just waiting and praying his body relaxes.”

Dusty Graham died on Thursday, according to a GoFundMe page set up to help the couple.

Dusty Graham started the GoFundMe page from the ICU two days after his wife’s death, AL.com reported. The page has raised around $US23,000 ($AU31,543) to help the couple’s two children cover medical and funeral costs.