Alabama extends the lead for most college football championships in the poll era, but is still chasing Yale

Alabama won its 11th national championship in Division 1-A/Football Bowl Subdivision history with their win over Clemson in the College Football Playoff championship game.

The win extends Alabama’s lead over Notre Dame and Ohio State for the most championships won during the poll era (1936-present), the most commonly used cut-off for counting titles.

To generate this list, we included only championships that are recognised by the NCAA and also claimed by the school. If we count all national championships recognised by the NCAA, Alabama is still behind Yale, who has won 17 titles (see second chart below).

Here are the all-time leaders in football championships, dating back to 1869, with the early years recognised retroactively by the NCAA.

Yale comes out on top, and yet their 17 titles pales in comparison to the 28 championships that Princeton claims to have won.

