Here's What Happens When A Cat Encounters Snow For The First Time

You know those friends who can still remember the first time they ever saw snow — the ones for whom it wasn’t just a basic part of winter?

Here is the cat version.

Sophie, a black tabby owned by YouTube user MikeGe00, lives in Alabama, according to TwentyWords.com. That state got its own share of the freak snowstorm that shut down Atlanta this week.

Sophie was spellbound:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

