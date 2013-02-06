Here's The Bunker Where Jimmy Lee Dykes Held A Kid Hostage For 6 Days

The bunker below was home to Jimmy Lee Dykes, 65, and his 5-year-old captive Ethan for nearly a week while the FBI and the Dale County Sheriff waited outside, negotiating the boy’s return.



The incident came to a violent conclusion after federal and local law enforcement raided the homemade bunker, killed Dykes, and rescued the boy.

Throughout the ordeal we heard a lot about this bunker Dykes had built, and the plastic tube used to feed medication, and toys, to the boy. Both are illustrated below in a series of four photos released by the FBI to their website.

Photo: FBI

A tent covers the bunker where where 5-year-old Ethan was rescued by law enforcement after being held for nearly a week. FBI agents placed the blue tent over the bunker to protect evidence below.

Photo: FBI

FBI agents and Dale County negotiators used this pipe to communicate with Jimmy Dykes.

Photo: FBI

FBI agents and Dale County Sheriff’s Deputies secure the residence where Ethan was rescued after being held hostage for almost one week.

Photo: FBI

FBI agents and Dale County Sheriff’s deputies secure the residence.

