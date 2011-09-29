Last Night Was One Of The Most Epic Nights In Baseball History — Relive It Here

Last night was one of the best baseball nights you’ll ever see.



In the NL, Atlanta blew a 9th-inning lead against the Phillies and lost in extra innings. The Cardinals took advantage, pummelling the Astros 8-0 to sneak into the playoffs on the last day of the season.

In the American League, the Red Sox completed their historic collapse by blowing a 9th inning lead to the Orioles. And the Rays stormed back from a 7-run hole to nab the AL wild card spot.

Here’s how it went down.

Evan Longoria began the comeback with a three-run homer to pull to Rays within a run in the 8th.

In Baltimore, the Red Sox held a one run lead in the 9th until Nolan Reimold hit a game tying ground-rule double off of Jonathan Papelbon.

Back in Tampa, the Rays were down to their last out when Dan Johnson hit a clutch bomb to right.

With the Rays heading to extras, the O’s delivered the knockout blow in Baltimore when Carl Crawford couldn’t catch a Nick Andino single. Game over. 4-3 Orioles.

Then back in Tampa, Evan Longoria sent the Rays to the playoffs in the most storybook way possible with a 12th-inning walkoff. What a night.

