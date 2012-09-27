An Egyptian Newspaper Responds To Anti-Islamic Cartoons With These Cartoons Of Their Own

Al-Watan, a daily newspaper in Egypt, has responded to cartoons depicting the Prophet Mohammad in a French magazine Charlie Hebdo with offensive cartoons of their own. The newspaper published 13 cartoons on Monday under the banner “Fight cartoons with cartoons”, the BBC reports.



Mohamed El Barguti, an editor at al-Watan, told the AP that the cartoons were a “model of a civilized reaction to all that has happened” and a rebuttal recent violent protests over the Charlie Hebdo cartoons and the “Innocence of Muslims” film.

While al-Watan is a secular paper that is critical of the dominant Muslim Brotherhood movement, the cartoons are clearly critical of Western attitudes to the Islamic world.

While most of the cartoons have Arabic text, a few of them are relatively clear for non-Arabic speakers:

Photo: El Watan

Photo: El Watan

Photo: El Watan

