Egyptian Newspaper Has A Special Message For Obama On Its Front Page

After President Obama’s announcement that he was “deeply concerned” by the ouster of Egypt’s president, the country’s Al-Tahrir newspaper sent a very special message to him on its front page.



“It’s a revolution .. not a coup,” the message at the top of the paper read in English.

Al-Tahrir is named after Tahrir Square and was launched after its former president Hosni Mubarak was forced out of office in 2011.

The latest revolution the paper’s supporting is the removal of Egypt’s first democratically elected president, Mohamed Morsi, who was accused of giving the Muslim Brotherhood too much power.

President Obama actually avoided calling Morsi’s removal a coup, but he did say he was “deeply concerned by the decision of the Egyptian Armed Forces to remove President Morsi and suspend the Egyptian constitution.”

Here’s the Al-Tahrir cover, which was tweeted by the Washington Post’s J. Freedom du Lac.

Egypt’s Al-Tahrir newspaper has a front-page message (in English) for President Obama today. Via @Newseum. pic.twitter.com/3BzYgVQyKZ — J. Freedom du Lac (@jfdulac) July 4, 2013

