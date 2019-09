Cable TV hosting is like perfectly undone hair…it takes a lot of work to make it look easy.



Al Sharpton did not have an easy time last night.

Meanwhile, Sharpton, the possible 6pm replacement for Cenk Uygur continues to draw fire from viewers.





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.