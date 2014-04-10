New York Tabloids Go Over The Top With Crazy Al Sharpton Covers

For the second consecutive day, New York’s tabloids had fun with new revelations of the Rev. Al Sharpton’s cooperation with the FBI in mob investigations.

Both the New York Daily News and the New York Post played with Sharpton’s pronouncement Tuesday that he was “not a rat” and was instead “a cat.”

“I’m a cat. I chased rats,” said Sharpton.

The Smoking Gun website published a lengthy investigation into his work with the bureau on Monday, detailing his role as “Confidential Informant 7.” The report said he used a wire to record conversations and helped federal investigators gather information on the infamous Genovese crime family. Sharpton on Tuesday defended his FBI ties, questioning why media reports condemned him for working to fight crime.

The Daily News went with the more flamboyant of the two covers on Wednesday:

The Post used the opportunity to make a prime-cat-pun-dirty-joke-“Sopranos” reference.

