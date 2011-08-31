Al Sharpton Yelled His Way Through His Official MSNBC Premiere Last Night

Glynnis MacNicol

Al Sharpton made his official debut on MSNBC last night.

They’ve named his 6pm show PoiliticsNation.   Sharpton opened thusly:

“I’m not going to be a robotic host reading the teleprompter like a robot [which is good news, as Sharpton doesn’t quite appear to have the hang of the teleprompter yet].  Nor am I going to come in here and do the James Brown and do the ‘electric slide’ to prove to you that I’m not stiff.  I’m going to say what I mean and mean what I say.”

And yell.  A lot.

The NYT Alessandra Stanley had this to say:

Mr. Sharpton, like so many of his colleagues on MSNBC, started his television career as a guest, one who could always be counted on to weigh in with brio and savvy. He’s more subdued and dull as a host, weighed down by a teleprompter that he is still uncomfortable reading and by a desire for gravitas…But everyone on MSNBC could use a little more James Brown in their act, including Mr. Sharpton, who some 20 years ago campaigned to have the Godfather of Soul released early from jail.

Sharpton’s sing-song opening at least, was musical. 

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.