Al Sharpton Yelled His Way Through His Official MSNBC Premiere Last Night

Al Sharpton made his official debut on MSNBC last night.



They’ve named his 6pm show PoiliticsNation. Sharpton opened thusly:

“I’m not going to be a robotic host reading the teleprompter like a robot [which is good news, as Sharpton doesn’t quite appear to have the hang of the teleprompter yet]. Nor am I going to come in here and do the James Brown and do the ‘electric slide’ to prove to you that I’m not stiff. I’m going to say what I mean and mean what I say.”

And yell. A lot.

The NYT Alessandra Stanley had this to say:

Mr. Sharpton, like so many of his colleagues on MSNBC, started his television career as a guest, one who could always be counted on to weigh in with brio and savvy. He’s more subdued and dull as a host, weighed down by a teleprompter that he is still uncomfortable reading and by a desire for gravitas…But everyone on MSNBC could use a little more James Brown in their act, including Mr. Sharpton, who some 20 years ago campaigned to have the Godfather of Soul released early from jail.

Sharpton’s sing-song opening at least, was musical.

