Al Sharpton Calls For 'Emergency Meeting' To Address 'Appalling' All-White Oscar Nominees

The Rev. Al Sharpton was left fuming mad after the Oscars revealed its all-white list of nominees for this year’s Oscar awards on Thursday.

“The movie industry is like the Rocky Mountains, the higher you get, the whiter it gets,” Sharpton quipped in a statement released later in the afternoon.

Sharpton, a critic of the lack of diversity in Hollywood, also announced he was holding an “emergency meeting” next week to address the issue.

“I have called an emergency meeting early next week in Hollywood with the task force to discuss possible action around the Academy Awards,” he said.

The prestigious awards ceremony was widely criticised after its nominees for best actor, best actress, and best director were all white. In the last two decades this has only happened one other time, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Sharpton praised the Oscars for nominating the civil rights film “Selma” for best picture, but said it was “ironic” because the film is based on Dr. Martin Luther King’s marches.

“The lack of diversity in today’s Oscar nominations is appalling and while it is good that Selma was nominated for ‘Best Picture,’ it’s ironic that they nominated a story about the racial shutout around voting while there is a racial shutout around the Oscar nominations. With all of the talent in Selma and other Black movies this year, it is hard to believe that we have less diversity in the nominations today than in recent history,” said Sharpton.

