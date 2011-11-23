MUST SEE: Al Sharpton's Totally Insane New MSNBC 'Lean Forward' Ad

Al Sharpton now has his own ‘Lean Forward’ ad.



In it Sharpton is standing on a Brooklyn stoop talking about blueberry pie and the GOP.

Let’s just say if Sharpton, a longtime political activist, was running for local office this is exactly the sort of wacky campaign ad he might run (possibly on public access television) except with better production value.

It’s also apparently how MSNBC wants to promote the show of its newest host (who, by the way, landed an interview with the President last night).

Pie appears to be a popular political metaphor this season.

Behold.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

