Soccer Career Of Qaddafi's Son Comes To Abrupt End

Al-Saadi Qaddafi, the dictator’s third son, has likely seen his soccer career end following his capture at the hands of rebel forces, according to Deadspin.

The product of a powerful father, Saadi’s lack of soccer prowess was of no matter. When your father presides over an entire country, you can get away with things like signing and starting for your country’s most successful team, Al-Ahly Tripoli, despite being a 27-year-old with no professional experience.

And so life went for the privileged son. Moving from storied franchise to franchise. Playing the European role of Eddie Gaedel in publicity stunt after publicity stunt.

That is until he scored a goal. And took off his shirt:

