Al Roker's Strict Diet & Exercise Regimen To Maintain His 130-Pound Weight Loss

Al Roker uses a treadmill desk while working in the NBC offices.

On Sunday’s “Dateline,” Al Roker admitted he pooped his pants while covering a White House event shortly after his March 2002 gastric bypass operation.While the internet can’t stop talking about Roker’s deadpan, embarrassing revelation, the “Dateline” segment also revealed how the once 340-pound weatherman maintains his now 208-pound frame.



While Roker admits he used to eat Krispy Kreme doughnuts “by the dozen,” today the chipper NBC weatherman keeps a strict diet and works out regularly.

In 2010, Roker even completed the New York City Marathon.

While Roker says the easy part is the initial weight loss, the hard part is keeping it off.

Roker details his successful diet and exercise regimen in his new book “Never Goin’ Back” and discussed it in the below “Dateline” segment:

Every morning at 4:30 AM, he bikes two miles to the office.

At the office, he uses a treadmill desk.

A diet of whole, unprocessed foods that are high in protein and low in carbs.

For breakfast and lunch, he drinks protein shakes with almond milk and berries.

His workout routine, called “The Slow Method,” requires he exercise for 30 minutes three times a week. The strength training plan creates more lean body mass which in turn burns more calories.

Now watch Roker at home revealing his family’s healthy new lifestyle:



