Al Roker Oversleeps And Misses Morning Show

Aly Weisman

For the first time in 39 years, Al Roker overslept Tuesday causing him to completely miss his morning show “Wake Up with Al” on the Weather Channel.

While he usually uses his cell phone as an alarm, Roker admitted he “doesn’t have a back up.”

The veteran weather man tweeted:

But by the time he got to the “Today” show, his colleagues were ready with the jokes.

Visit NBCNews.com for breaking news, world news, and news about the economy

Good thing he has a sense of humour about himself.

This is only the second most embarrassing thing Roker has admitted on national television.

